Mobile Learning Industry Outlook 2020-2027 - Projected to Grow by $57.7 Billion with Growth Accelerated by the COVID-19 Lockdown

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Learning - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Mobile Learning market worldwide will grow by a projected US$57.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Mobile Learning, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 20% and reach a market size of US$80.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mobile Learning market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Mobile Learning segment will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Learning market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 27.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Learning market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move

Recent Market Activity

M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform

Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning

Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth

Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market

Fast Facts on Mobile Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth

Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market

Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors

Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education

M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning

Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students

Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects

Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning

Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings

Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices

Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems

Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning

Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools

M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth

Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector

Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market

Education Apps Grow in Prominence

in Prominence Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning

Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content

Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms

Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning

Mobile Learning and MOOCs

M-Learning in Business Settings

Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology

Learning & Training through Mobile Devices

Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance

M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches

Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining

Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training

Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy

Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning

Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector

M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers

Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance

Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps

BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning

Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning

LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready

Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market

Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5

Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training

Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market

Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning

Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises

Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience

Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning

Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics

Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners

Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media

Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering

Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity

Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology

Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector

Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning

Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms

Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels

Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market

