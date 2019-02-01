Mobile Learning Markets, 2016-2024: Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms & Products

The "Mobile Learning - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Learning in US$ Million.

Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

  • Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
  • Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
  • Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
  • Product Definitions and Scope of Study
  • Mobile Learning

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move
  • M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform
  • Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning
  • Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth
  • Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors
  • Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market
  • Fast Facts on Mobile Usage
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth
  • Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market
  • Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors
  • Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education
  • M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning
  • Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth
  • Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
  • Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning
  • Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning
  • Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
  • Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning
  • Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand
  • Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings
  • Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices
  • Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems
  • Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning
  • Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools
  • M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth
  • Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector
  • Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market
  • Education Apps Grow in Prominence
  • Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning
  • Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher-Generated Content
  • Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy
  • Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
  • BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms
  • Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning
  • Mobile Learning and MOOCs
  • M-Learning in Business Settings
  • Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology
  • Learning & Training through Mobile Devices
  • Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance
  • M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches
  • Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for Corporate Training
  • Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training
  • Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy
  • Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning
  • Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector
  • M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers
  • Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance
  • Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps
  • BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning
  • Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning
  • LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready
  • Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market
  • Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5
  • Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training
  • Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market
  • Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning
  • Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices
  • Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises
  • Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience
  • Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning
  • Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics
  • Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners
  • Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media
  • Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering
  • Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity
  • Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology
  • Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector
  • Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning
  • Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms
  • Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels
  • Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market

4. MOBILE LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

  • Mobile Learning: An Introduction
  • Objectives of Mobile Learning Initiatives
  • How is M-Learning Different from E-Learning?
  • Types of Mobile Learning Products & Services
  • Authoring Tools & Platforms
  • Custom Content Development Services
  • Mobile Learning Value Added Services (VAS)
  • Packaged Education Apps & Edugames

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Companies Focus on 5 Cs of M-Learning to Stay Competitive
  • Popular Mobile Learning Apps for Higher Education

5.1 Focus on Select Players

  • Adobe Inc. (USA)
  • Apple, Inc. (USA)
  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)
  • Blackboard, Inc. (USA)
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Kineo (UK)
  • Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)
  • dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • PeopleFluent (USA)
  • Promethean Ltd. (UK)
  • Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
  • SAP SE (Germany)
  • Skillsoft Corporation (USA)
  • SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
  • Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

  • Apple Announces Schoolwork App for Teachers
  • D2L Launches the Newest Version of Brightspace LMS - Emerald Release
  • Blackboard Launches Blackboard Instructor Mobile App
  • Saba Launches the Halogen Mobile App
  • Apple Launches New App Development Curriculum for Students

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

  • Saba Software Snaps Up Lumesse
  • PeopleFluent and NetDimensions Merge
  • Learning Technologies Group Acquires PeopleFluent
  • Kineo and e3Learning Join Forces
  • Pearson Partners with Duolingo to Enhance Mobile Learning in College and Universities
  • Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes
  • Higher Learning Technologies Acquires gWhiz
  • Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms & Products

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

