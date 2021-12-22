Mobile LED Screens™ Launches National Screen Rental Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® — Mobile LED Screens™ and Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® have entered into an exclusive nationwide agreement to provide a network of Mobile LED Screen Rentals in all major markets across the United States.

23' x 13' Xtreme Mobile LED Screen towering over a client's house for a Super Bowl party in Austin, TX

"Outdoor entertainment has taken a monumental step forward in the wake of the pandemic as organizations of all kinds look for creative ways to host big events with large crowds, even as Covid-19 seems to wane and now the uncertainty of rising cases of Covid-19 variants around the world", says Darrell Landers, CTO for UOE®. "The world will keep moving and our clients want creative ways to host their events outdoors. Our nationwide fleet of Mobile LED Screen Trailers and Modular LED Screen Rentals create the perfect backdrop for our customers to entertain, inform and delight their crowds with huge screens, crystal clear imaging, daytime use capabilities."

In the past, venues that wanted to put up large outdoor screens were faced with two options. A labor-intensive outdoor structure installation that could take hours or days to build modular led screens, or face limitations of nighttime use only with projection screens. Mobile LED Screens™ solution is a high-resolution LED screen, mounted to an open trailer design on a hydraulic lift that allows for installation and setup on-site, at the client venue in as little as 30 minutes! "The combination of our LED screen mobility and speed of setup is a game changer for our clients", according to Shawn Griffith, National Event Director for UOE®. "What used to take hours or days can now be done in minutes. This enables our clients to save money on labor and structure costs while also speeding up their event setup times, which allows them more time to spend on planning, programming, rehearsals and the dozens of other activities needed to pull off a large-scale outdoor entertainment event."

Mobile LED Screens™ and Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® offer three sizes of Mobile LED Screens, starting at $2500 for a 2-hour rental for the smallest LED screen to $9500 for a full day rental of the largest LED screen.

15' x 8' Premiere LED Screen

17' x 10' Ultimate LED Screen

23' x 13' Xtreme LED Screen

According to a Mobile LED Screens™ spokesperson, "each of these screens are staged in regions around the U.S., and all are available for nationwide rental for just about any event type in the United States. This allows our clients to have a one-stop-shop for all their events, no matter where they are located. Previously, many clients would have to call several companies looking for outdoor video screen solutions based on the location of the event. This partnership and our affiliate network allow us to provide LED screen rental services anywhere in the U.S. at surprisingly affordable rates. Because we have access to a large network of Mobile LED Screens, we can provide multiple screens and matching screens for clients that need more than one screen or matching screens of the same size."

Additional services that are regularly requested by Mobile LED Screens rental customers include, still and motion live cameras with operator, wired/wireless microphones, custom PA and Line Array audio systems, run of show scripting and on-site show management, full or partial production assistance, and much more.

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® (UOE®), founded in 2008 in Austin, TX, is revolutionizing indoor and outdoor video experiences, thanks to state-of-the-art LED technologies for permanent, semi-permanent and mobile LED screens, innovative audio solutions and a creative, experienced production team whose mission is to deliver exceptional results to our clients.

Today, still a family-owned business, UOE® provides nationwide Audio Visual Rentals including outdoor movies, LED screen rentals & mobile drive-in events through any of our affiliate sites:

UOE.com

MobileLEDscreens.com

XtremeLEDscreens.com

UltimateOutdoorMovies.com

Companies or organizations looking for outdoor video solutions for drive-in theaters, stadium screens, outdoor billboards, digital signage, mobile video events, outdoor movie screens, fan experiences or brand activations, can contact the UOE® LED Development Team.

Mobile LED Screens is an internet-based value brand technology site focused on providing economical Audio Visual equipment rental services, specializing in large scale mobile LED screen trailer rentals.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call 877-735-4257 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Mobile LED Screens™