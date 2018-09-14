Mobile Location Analytics: $18.17 Billion Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Location Analytics Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile location analytics market was valued at US$5.501 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.04% over the forecast period to reach US$18.171 billion by 2023.

Factors such as the growing need for enhanced transportation/logistics planning, risk analysis, and fraud detection are boosting the demand for the MLA technology globally.

Rising number of smartphone users, growing demand for the mobile location insights and other technological advancements will further propel the growth of the mobile analytics market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest market growth owing to the increasing number of retail chains in emerging economies such and China and India, coupled with rising number of smartphone users in the region.

However, privacy concerns and lack of skilled personnel in organizations are the factors that will hinder the growth of MLA market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY TOOL

5.1. Reporting and Visualization tool

5.2. Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding tool

5.3. Data integration and ETL tool

5.4. Thematic mapping and spatial analysis tool



6. GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY COMPONENTS

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software

6.3. Services



7. GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Travel and Tourism

7.4. Retail

7.5. Others



8. GLOBAL MOBILE LOCATION ANALYTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5. Asia Pacific (APAC)



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Recent Deals and Investment

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Oracle Corporation

10.2. IBM

10.3. Pitney Bowes Inc.

10.4. Cisco Systems

10.5. Space Curve, Inc.

10.6. Euclid, Inc.

10.7. PlaceIQ

10.8. TIBCO Software Inc.

10.9. Galigeo

10.10. Google



