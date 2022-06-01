Mobile Map Market Size to Grow by USD 6.73| XX% of the growth to originate from Region| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Threat from open-source platform might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Map Market Segmentation

Application

Outdoor Mobile Map



Indoor Mobile Map

End-user

Automotive Navigation



Mobile And Internet



Public Sector And Enterprise

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The outdoor mobile map category will boost its market share significantly. This is due to increased demand from developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil in the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors. The advantages connected with the mobile map application are driving this segment's growth.

Mobile Map Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile map market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Mobile Map Market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Map Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile map market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile map market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile map market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile map market, vendors

Mobile Map Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Outdoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Indoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile and Internet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public sector and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

CE Info. Pvt. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

Microsoft Corp.

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

