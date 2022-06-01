Mobile Map Market Size to Grow by USD 6.73| XX% of the growth to originate from Region| Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Mobile Map Market, operating under the global information technology market. The latest report on mobile map market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 6.73 billion, at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report .
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Threat from open-source platform might hamper the market growth.
Mobile Map Market Segmentation
- Application
- Outdoor Mobile Map
- Indoor Mobile Map
- End-user
- Automotive Navigation
- Mobile And Internet
- Public Sector And Enterprise
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The outdoor mobile map category will boost its market share significantly. This is due to increased demand from developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil in the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors. The advantages connected with the mobile map application are driving this segment's growth.
Mobile Map Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile map market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the Mobile Map Market growth during the next few years.
Mobile Map Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile map market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile map market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile map market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile map market, vendors
|
Mobile Map Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.38
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Outdoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Indoor mobile map - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile and Internet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public sector and enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- CE Info. Pvt. Ltd.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- Microsoft Corp.
- NavInfo Co. Ltd.
- TomTom International BV
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
