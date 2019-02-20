Mobile Mentor recognized as Android Enterprise Recommended Managed Service Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Mentor today announced it has joined the Android Enterprise Recommended program for Managed Service Providers. The Google™-led program is aimed towards giving customers more confidence in deploying Android™ and ensuring their enterprise mobility deployment is as consistent and as current as possible.

Under the program, validated MSP partners are trained on the latest best practices from Google to help customers simplify their mobility programs, allowing for agile and efficient growth using Android.

Customers can expect Mobile Mentor, as an Android Enterprise Recommended MSPs, to demonstrate:

Technical expertise and leadership with dedicated personnel trained by Google on implementing and supporting Android

Experience with Android Enterprise Recommended enterprise mobility management systems

A close working relationship with Google for planning and escalation issues

A commitment to staying current on the latest Android product features and training requirements

"We're pleased to recognize Mobile Mentor as an Android Enterprise Recommended managed service provider," said David Still, Managing Director of Android Enterprise Business. "MSPs in the program demonstrate proven expertise in implementing and supporting Android deployments. We're excited that Mobile Mentor is stepping up to deliver this expertise on behalf of customers."

"We are very proud and excited about our ability to serve our customers who operate large Android fleets across the USA, Australia and New Zealand. We have invested in building and training a team of engineers and support staff who are experts in the Android mobile environment. We are very pleased to be a part of this program with Google," said Daniel McCarthy, CEO.

To talk to one of Mobile Mentor's Android Enterprise Recommended experts, contact Liz Knight, Head of Mobile Security.

About Mobile Mentor

Mobile Mentor builds custom mobile apps with enterprise-grade security & world-class support.

