Mobile Outfitters Announces the World’s First Screen Protection Compatible with Galaxy S10 | S10+

The Best Comes Standard with a Lifetime Guarantee Mobile Outfitters sets the gold standard for device protection with its lineup of Clear-Coat® Original and Matte screen protection that provides bulk-free scratch protection and the Fusion Bumper™ that provides the world's thinnest impact protection. The stunning innovation of Clear-Coat Original for ultrasonic fingerprint scanners gives people who purchase the new Samsung devices the peace of mind knowing their phone is now protected by Mobile Outfitters' latest screen protection offering unparalleled scratch protection for their phone that also comes with a Lifetime Guarantee, No Questions Asked.

"As smartphones continue to evolve and redefine the way people communicate, share, and experience the world, we are excited to launch the world's first screen protector that allows consumers to use the new technology available on the Samsung Galaxy S10 | S10+," says Eric Griffin, co-founder of Mobile Outfitters. "Every 7 seconds, a Mobile Outfitters product is installed, and we are excited to bring the latest evolution of screen protection to customers worldwide."

The company's vision is to challenge the status quo of the mall kiosk industry by selling high-quality products with a Lifetime Guarantee and backing them with customer-focused support with over 1,000 kiosks spanning 50 countries by 2022.

This revolutionary Clear-Coat Original screen protection will be available worldwide starting March 8, 2019. For a list of store locations, visit https://moutfitters.com/stores.

About Mobile Outfitters

Mobile Outfitters is a U.S. manufacturer and consumer brand of innovative mobile accessories with all design, manufacturing, and operations located in Philadelphia, PA. Their award-winning products can be found through a network of 600+ locations, distributors and resellers spanning 45 countries and six continents. Every seven seconds, a Mobile Outfitters product is installed worldwide making them most loved mobile accessory brand in the world. As one of the fastest-growing, privately held companies America, Mobile Outfitters has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for the past four years. For more information, visit moutfitters.com .

