Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $587.52 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile payment market size is expected to reach USD 587.52 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing shift toward contactless payment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the increasing popularity of the e-commerce industry across the globe is expected to accelerate the adoption of mobile payment over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The near field communication segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for NFC-based payment solutions among merchants and customers. Moreover, NFC-based mobile payments are easy and convenient to use.

The B2C segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing use of mobile payments for making personal payments. B2C mobile payment applications offer seamless online payment experiences to customers.

The proximity payment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of payment solutions based on NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, proximity payment offers benefits such as increased security and speed.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing partnerships between mobile payment providers and retailers. According to the Worldpay Report 2021, 44.5% of e-commerce transactions were made using digital wallets in 2020.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The region is characterized by the presence of several technology providers and hence, provides immense opportunities for the adoption of mobile payments. The increasing number of mobile proximity payment users in the U.S. is expected to propel regional market growth over the forecast period.

Mobile Payment Market Growth & Trends

The traditional payment market is witnessing a technological transformation, which is primarily disrupting legacy business models. The market for mobile payment is expected to revolutionize how customers make payments as it merges technological innovations such as biometrics, wearables, and blockchain technology. The market is expected to witness momentous shifts and provide unprecedented opportunities to the new and existing players.

The increasing popularity of smartphones and the developments in the security and technology spaces, coupled with the constantly changing preferences of the younger generation, have made mobile payments one of the most preferred payment options. Customers are increasingly using mobile wallets to make in-store payments and online purchases. Mobile wallets facilitate speedy, hassle-free, and secure payments for the purchase of goods and services. Moreover, these wallets are economical, reduce fraud, and help lower payment processing time.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced people's daily lives and their buying behavior. The increasing demand for contactless mobile payments in retail shops such as drug and grocery stores to help reduce the chances of virus transmission is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile payment market based on technology, payment type, location, end use, and region:

Mobile Payment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Near Field Communication

Direct Mobile Billing

Mobile Web Payment

SMS

Interactive Voice Response System

Mobile App

Others

Mobile Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

B2B

B2C

B2G

Others

Mobile Payment Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Remote Payment

Proximity Payment

Mobile Payment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Mobile Payment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Mobile Payment Market

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

American Express Company

M Pesa

Money Gram International

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

WeChat ( Tencent Holdings Limited)

