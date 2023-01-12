Mobile payments market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mobile payments market size is estimated to grow by USD 75,412.89 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Payments Market 2023-2027

Global mobile payments market - Five forces

The global mobile payments market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global mobile payments market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mobile payments market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (money transfers, merchandise purchases, bill payments, and others) and location (remote payment and proximity payment).

The remote payment segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The introduction of mobile payment gateways has simplified the process of paying bills. Several retail outlets have POS terminals for transactions. Moreover, near-field communication (NFC)-based mobile payment options are highly secure. Such benefits will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global mobile payments market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobile payments market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the increasing penetration of internet services are driving the growth of the regional market. The market is also propelled by the growing adoption of various mobile payment methods such as wallets and payment gateways. The governments of various countries in the region are taking initiatives to promote mobile payments. For instance, the Government of India has been undertaking measures to promote mobile payments. Owing to such factors, the regional market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global mobile payments market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising number of online transactions is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Online payments are easy, fast, and convenient when compared to traditional methods.

Devices such as smartphones enable consumers to conduct online transactions anytime and anywhere.

Digital wallets are becoming popular due to features such as easy registration and login, robust merchant and consumer payment processing capabilities, and user-friendly dashboards.

Moreover, many retailers are implementing platforms that facilitate mobile payments, such as NFC POS terminals.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing emergence of mobile apps for shopping transactions is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Online shopping transactions on mobile apps have increased when compared to those on websites owing to the rise in the market share of smart devices. Hence, vendors are shifting from websites to app-only services.

Mobile payments in countries such as India have grown significantly in recent years, as many consumers and businesses adopted mobile payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

have grown significantly in recent years, as many consumers and businesses adopted mobile payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such factors will increase the use of online transactions, which will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Privacy and security concerns are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Privacy issues can lead to the leakage of sensitive information such as addresses, credit card information, passwords, and other identifying information.

In addition, many companies collect big data through cookies and other methods to provide targeted advertising.

These factors might pose a risk to consumers, which will hinder the potential growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this mobile payments market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile payments market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile payments market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile payments market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile payments market vendors

Mobile Payments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.49% Market growth 2023-2027 US 75,412.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mastercard Inc., MoneyGram International Inc., NASPERS Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

