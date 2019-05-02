Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report Puts Limelight on Sales Volume, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Historical Growth & Future Perspectives By 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile phone insurance market is estimated to experience intense growth by the year 2028 with regards to the altering government policies. Mobile phones from being an item of luxury have undergone massive changes to become a necessity. A mobile phone insurance is designed to protect smartphones against any thefts or loss, accidental damage or an electrical breakdown outside of the manufacturer's guarantee period. "A key trend which will predominantly affect the growth of the mobile phone insurance market is the set of premium amounts offering that includes the family insurance at reduced charges." The high operation and investment costs are hampering the market growth. The growing progression of e-commerce and social media branding strategies is set to help the industry participants overcome geographical limitations.

Based on product type, mobile phone insurance market can be split into a wireless carrier, banks, and OEM providers. Based on application, the market has been divided into damaged, lost, theft, and others. Market division by sales channels has identified the direct channel and distribution channel as its two main categories. The geographical study has identified North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America as the key regions. North America has accounted for a major mobile phone insurance share due to the thriving presence of key players and the availability of additional coverage against hardware damage, software crash, etc.

Download PDF to know more details about 'Mobile Phone Insurance market' Report 2028.

Numerous players operating in this region have maintained a compulsory norm for cell phone insurance purchased under their brand name. The competitive landscape of mobile phone insurance market encompasses an array of highly acclaimed contenders like AIG, AmTrust International Underwriters, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, SoftBank Corporation, Telefonica Insurance S.A, Vodafone Group, Orange, Allianz Insurance, Apple Inc., AXA, Pier Insurance Managed Services, Samsung Electronics, Sprint Corporation, Verizon Communications, Xiaomi, and Aviva among others.

The mobile phone insurance market offers a multitude of challenges for the industry participants and the gaining decisive understanding of these challenges have impelled the players to pander strategic merger & acquisition activities with their fellow contenders. Vodaphone had launched a worldwide coverage plan up to £200 worth against mechanical or electrical breakdown, damage or theft. AppsDaily offers 14 support features that facilitate call management, battery optimizer and cloud scan for any predicted deceitful activities. 4. Times Global Insurance offers 'no claim bonus' facility for those customers who did not raise any claims against phone damage or theft within a year.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028. This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Mobile Phone Insurance from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Mobile Phone Insurance market.

Access 111 page research report with TOC on 'Mobile Phone Insurance Market' available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-mobile-phone-insurance-market

Leading players of Mobile Phone Insurance including:

AIG



Allianz Insurance



AmTrust International Underwriters



Apple



AT&T



AXA



Deutsche Telekom



Liberty Mutual Insurance Group



Pier Insurance Managed Services



Samsung Electronics



SoftBank Corporation



Sprint Corporation



Telefonica Insurance S.A



Verizon Communications



Vodafone Group



Xiaomi



Orange



Aviva

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Wireless Carrier



OEM-Provided



Banks

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Lost



Damage



Theft



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.

About Radiant Insights, Inc.

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.