Mobile Semiconductor's Enhanced Memory Compilers Dramatically Improve Power On Edge AI Devices

These new ULL and ULP Memory Compliers on GF's 22FDX platform are unique in the industry and come with the same high-quality design and testing that customers have come to expect from Mobile Semiconductor. With leakage numbers in the nano-amp range, memory designed using Mobile Semiconductor's compilers lead the industry.

The ULL and ULP Compilers improve the performance to power ration making them ideal for Edge AI and Machine Learning applications which are measured in tera-operations per watt (TOPS/WATT) and host new power modes giving the engineer maximum flexibility.

The graph above shows the relative power vs performance relationship between the ULP/ULL compilers optimized for Edge applications and the Ultra High Speed memory compiler which is optimized for cloud-based servers.

Fisher continued, "Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing low power solutions and these compliers remove the roadblocks that engineers have struggled with in past designs. Almost every edge product developed for Edge AI, Machine Learning and IoT will have new and more stringent power demands placed on them. We believe that Mobile Semiconductor is meeting the low power needs of this market."

About Mobile Semiconductor:

Mobile Semiconductor is headquartered Seattle, Washington with a design center in Williston, Vermont. The company develops SRAM, ROM and Register File compilers optimized for applications requiring ultra-low power, low leakage or ultra-high performance.

Mobile Semiconductor's customers differentiate their products by using our application-optimized SRAMs to meet their high performance and ultra-low power product requirements. For more information: http://www.mobile-semiconductor.com

Mobile Semiconductor is part of GLOBALFOUNDRIES' FDXceleratorTM Partner Program and offers foundry sponsored compilers for 55nm and 28nm.

