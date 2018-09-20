Mobile services in emerging Asia-Pacific: trends and forecasts 2018-2023

"Emerging Asia-Pacific will continue to be one of the fastest growing regions in the world in terms of mobile telecoms revenue."

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services in emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP). It includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries: China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

THIS REPORT AND ASSOCIATED DATA ANNEX PROVIDE:
- a 5-year forecast of 156 mobile KPIs for emerging Asia–Pacific as a whole and for 12 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.


GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE

Countries modelled individually
China
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam

DATA COVERAGE 

Mobile connections
Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
Prepaid, contract
2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Smartphone, non-smartphone
Mobile revenue Service, retail
Prepaid, contract
Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
Handset voice, messaging, data
Mobile ARPU SIMS, handset
Prepaid, contract
Handset voice, data
Voice traffic  Outgoing minutes, MoU

