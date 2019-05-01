Mobile Toilets: Global Market Analysis 2016-2019 & Forecast to 2026 - Europe Dominates the Global Lanscape, Accounting for Nearly 37% of the Market Size

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Toilets Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall mobile toilets market worldwide is set to cross the US$ 9 billion mark by 2026.

With growing awareness towards effective sanitation, mobile (portable) toilets have gained immense popularity in recent years. Mobile toilets are now widely used at construction sites, event venues, public places, and several others. Subsequently, numerous countries are now embracing mobile toilets so as to ensure optimum convenience to people as well as effective sanitation.

In many countries, the market is currently in the nascent stage and hence holds enormous potential for future growth. Thus, increasing awareness towards sanitation is expected to provide an excellent business opportunity for mobile toilet vendors over the forecast period.

Mobile toilets market is highly driven by their advantages over conventional toilets. These toilets do not require any plumbing infrastructure, thus reducing costs and setup time. Today, the majority of the mobile toilets are made of polyethylene offering easy handling, reduced maintenance, low cost, and longer life. Apart from construction sites and public events, these toilets are also useful in cases of natural disaster and tourist destinations.



Another important factor driving the market growth is the consistently growing awareness of people towards proper sanitation. Additionally, mobile toilets require minimal water per flush making them more environment-friendly. Over the period, numerous types of portable toilets including chemical portable toilets, self-service toilets, mains connected toilets, compost toilets and accessible toilets among others have been introduced based upon the place of use. This has ensured increased adoption of portable toilets over the time.



Based on geography, Europe dominates the overall mobile toilets market worldwide accounting for nearly 37% of the global market size. The region (primarily due to Germany) is among the earliest adopters of the concept making it the largest regional market for mobile toilets.



In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth rate in the market. Currently, the market is led by Japan and China collectively accounting for more than 55% of the total regional market size. During the forecast period, India is set to register high growth rate in the region. The market here is expected to be backed by cleanliness initiatives launched by the national government.



Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Mobile Toilets Vendors, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Mobile Toilets Market, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Standard Mobile Toilets

4.3 Luxury Mobile Toilets

4.4 Accessible Mobile Toilets



Chapter 5 Global Mobile Toilets Market, by Mechanism

5.1 Overview

5.2 Recirculating Chemical Mobile Toilets

5.3 Compost Mobile Toilets

5.4 Flushing Mobile Toilets



Chapter 6 Global Mobile Toilets Market, by End-user

6.1 Overview

6.2 Construction Sites

6.3 Special Events

6.4 Recreational Places

6.5 Public Places/Infrastructure

6.6 Commercial

6.7 Others (Defense, Mining etc.)



Chapter 7 North America Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3 North America Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Mechanism, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4 North America Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5 North America Mobile Toilets Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.3 Europe Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Mechanism, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Europe Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Europe Mobile Toilets Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Asia Pacific Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Mechanism, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Asia Pacific Mobile Toilets Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.3 RoW Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by Mechanism, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.4 RoW Mobile Toilets Market Analysis, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

10.5 RoW Mobile Toilets Market, by Region (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alltoilets (WA)

11.2 Deluxe Loos

11.3 GLOBAL Fliegenschmidt

11.4 Kazema General Trading

11.5 Luxury Loo

11.6 MF Portables

11.7 NuConcepts

11.8 PolyPortables

11.9 PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation

11.10 Satellite Industries

11.11 T Blustar



