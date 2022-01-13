Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market to grow by USD 497.27 bn| Rapid Increase in Smartphone Penetration to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the mobile value-added services (VAS) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 497.27 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rapid increase in smartphone penetration and digitization of key industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as constraints in content monetization will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The mobile value-added services (VAS) market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market report is segmented by Product (mobile advertising, mobile games, mobile music, and video streaming, mobile money and m-commerce, and mobile publications) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market share growth by the mobile advertising segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our free sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Google Pay, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, and Google Play Music for customers.

The company offers Google Pay, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, and Google Play Music for customers.

America Movil SAB de CV - The company offers Wireless VAS and other wireless services such as mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, and others.

The company offers Wireless VAS and other wireless services such as mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, and others.

Apple Inc. - The company offers Apple Music, Apple Pay, and Apple TV for customers.

The company offers Apple Music, Apple Pay, and Apple TV for customers.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers VAS network architecture this reduces the hardware management cost and provides better hardware utilization.

The company offers VAS network architecture this reduces the hardware management cost and provides better hardware utilization.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers a Value-Added Service (VAS) Transformation Program to facilitate the evolution of carrier networks toward LTE and network functions virtualization (NFV) and build digital VAS.

The company offers a Value-Added Service (VAS) Transformation Program to facilitate the evolution of carrier networks toward LTE and network functions virtualization (NFV) and build digital VAS. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services Market -The mobile virtual network operator services market size has the potential to grow by USD 29.8 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Visible Light Communication Market -The visible light communication market size has the potential to grow by USD 91.7 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 497.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio