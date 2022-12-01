Mobile Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Mobile Video Surveillance with Access Control and Alarm Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Railways, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Vehicles, Drones), Vertical (Law Enforcement, Transportation, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile video surveillance market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Mobile security cameras help ensure security in buses and railways and improve the customer experience for visitors and passengers.

Equipped with VMS, mobile cameras integrated with AI-based software help to better plan and manage captured video data in real-time. Mobile cameras equipped with video analytics can interpret data from videos without human supervision. This provides the security management of buses or railway vehicles and stations with useful information.

Market for mobile video surveillance services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

Modern VSaaS has VMS integration capabilities for various software and service applications, such as people counting, facial recognition, and number plate recognition. External recorded video analytics can provide important insights into events or activities across several verticals. Various cloud capabilities fulfill the varying requirements of end users, hence driving the high growth in the mobile video surveillance service market.

Market in US expected to have largest share in North America throughout the forecast period

The US plays a vital role in the growth of the mobile video surveillance market as it is the most advanced in the technological market. Currently, IP surveillance systems are leading the market in the US due to the increasing criminal activities and border trespassing, which, in turn, has resulted in the high adoption of intelligent surveillance systems. The mobile video surveillance market in the US is expected to grow consistently. Smart transportation deployments in the country, such as automated speed camera enforcement and automatic toll collection systems, will increase the demand for mobile video surveillance solutions & services, such as license plate recognition and vehicle speed detection cameras, fueling the market size and growth.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the mobile video surveillance market space.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Hardware Capabilities of Mobile Video Cameras

Rise in Use of Software Analytics and Ai in Mobile Video Monitoring

Low Cost of Investment with VSaaS in Mobile Video Surveillance

Restraints

Privacy and Security Concerns Regarding Video Data in Wireless Cameras

Opportunities

Increased Use of Smart Devices for Wireless Remote Monitoring

Integration of Mobile Video Surveillance with Access Control and Alarm Systems

Challenges

Requirement for High-Capacity Storage Systems and Higher Bandwidth for Mobile Video Surveillance

Different Interoperability Standards Between Mobile Cameras from Different Manufacturers

