Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Top Four Trends Augmenting Industry Share Through 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 125 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The enormous increase in internet and mobile usage in recent years has created a greater need for cost-effective telecom services, which in turn is instigating the adoption of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services. The MVNO enters a contract with a mobile network operator (MNO) for obtaining bulk access for network transport services at wholesale rates and assigns retail prices independently. The MVNOs provide high-quality data services to customers at lower prices that are driving their demand to a great extent.

The mobile virtual network operator market in Latin America is observing a robust expansion through 2027 led by the growth of the telecom industry in the region.

MVNOs are gaining massive traction as they tend to provide a better customer experience and a more customized service than MNOs. They are mainly focused on offering services instead of just maintaining the telecom network and infrastructure, which is increasing their adoption and enhancing the market space.

An overview of some of the major trends that are set to transform the outlook of the mobile virtual network operator market has been described below:

Development of innovative solutions by market participants

Encouraged by the rising demand, numerous industry players are focusing on developing innovative solutions to effectively cater to consumer demand and gain a competitive edge in the market. Quoting an instance in 2021, Prominent cloud communications firm Infobip introduced the full range of CPaaS solutions for Mobile Virtual Network Operators. According to the company, this offering aims to enable the telco providers to deliver exceptional customer experience while reducing operational costs.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/160

Growing adoption of full MVNO model

The deployment of the full mobile virtual network operator model is being largely supported by its ability to provide complete control over the core network infrastructure. The complete control of the network allows the companies to improve the quality of services being offered. As a result, various light mobile virtual network operators are now showing an inclination towards a full business model.

Increasing distribution through branded resellers

Branded resellers usually have a popular brand and a complex retail infrastructure. They are known to resell services on margins after negotiating the cost with the MNO. The resellers control their sales and marketing processes and differentiate only in terms of brand identity, value and pricing. A branded reseller offers various distribution channels and an existing client base from which it can increase its sales. It is the simplest MVNO model and requires lesser investment, which is increasing its adoption by the MNO. The resellers repackage the existing telecom services, which reduces the time to mobile virtual network operator market.

Flourishing telecom industry in Latin America

The mobile virtual network operator market in Latin America is observing a robust expansion with the growth of the telecom industry in the region, with Mexico leading the regional business space. Mexico has a population of around 129 million people as of May 2021, where around 87 million are unique mobile subscribers. The country is known to have a strong mobile services ecosystem that consists of around 31 MVNOs. The number of mobile virtual network operators in Latin America has increased in recent years. For instance, Plintron obtained MVNO license from Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute. The company's service in Mexico will have a network capacity of around 5 million active subscribers and is expected to go live later in 2021.

Ongoing penetration of smartphones and the growing need for affordable telecom services are the major factors that are strongly influencing the mobile virtual network operator market growth. Increasing government initiatives and technological advances introduced by market players are further bolstering the industry landscape.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

mobile-virtual-network-operator.png

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Growth Predicted at 9% Through 2027: GMI

The mobile virtual network operator market in Latin America is observing a robust expansion through 2027 led by the growth of the telecom industry in the region.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.