NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market (2013-2023)



As per the report, the size of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market (in terms of revenue generation) in 2023 will be $98.0 billion. The telecom market in developed economies has almost matured, which means that the number of telephone subscribers will grow at a reduced pace. But, this is not expected to ill-affect the market, as the rising requirement for mobile internet will sustain the market players.



On segmenting by type, telecom, discount, business, media/entertainment, migrant, retail, roaming, and cellular M2M would be the various MVNO market categories. Among these, the roaming category is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period because of the reasonable roaming tariffs being provided by telecom firms to urge customers to travel more; this, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for roaming offers.



Further, the market has been subdivided into postpaid and prepaid on segmenting by category. While the postpaid category is estimated to lead the mobile virtual network operator market in 2018 with about 52.0% revenue share, the prepaid category is expected grow faster during the forecast period. The reason for this development would be the increasing mobile penetration in Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), where prepaid plans are preferred due to their fixed monthly rentals regardless of the actual usage.



The growth of the domain primarily depends on how capable the marketing and distribution strategies of local MVNOs in a particular region are. For instance, established players benefit by optimally utilizing marketing assets, including channel infrastructure, customer database, and media and telecom, of mobile network operators (MNO). Value proposition and brand positioning strategy to target customers, such as those of a particular ethnic group, also decide how much a firm will grow. Therefore, compelling marketing campaigns and identification of emerging telecom markets are expected to boost the mobile virtual network operator market in the future.



Developing countries are already providing market players with immense growth opportunities. For instance, the Chinese telecom space, with over 1 billion subscribers, opened to MVNOS in 2014. Similarly, players are expected to gain significantly from the opening of the telecom market in India. APAC is projected to become the largest market for MVNOs by 2021, and considering this, established players are already working toward strengthening their hold. Further, local MVNO market players are planning on utilizing commercial models, specifically designed for APAC, in a bid to enhance their operational scale.

The key players in the domain currently are Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, T-Mobile AG, Telefonica S.A., Truphone Limited, Tracfone Wireless Inc., Virgin Mobile, Red Pocket, Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sierra Wireless, Inc., and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. As most of these operate only in the European or North American mobile virtual network operator market, the competition among them is intense.



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Segmentation

Market segmentation by Type

- Discount

- Cellular M2M

- Business

- Media/Entertainment

- Migrant

- Retail

- Roaming

- Telecom



Market Segmentation by Category

- Postpaid

- Prepaid



Market Segmentation by Business Model

- Full MVNO

- Service MVNO

- Reseller MVNO



Market Segmentation by Geography

- North America Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – U.S. and Canada



- Western Europe Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, and Rest of Western Europe



- Central and Eastern Europe Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – Poland and Rest of Central and Eastern Europe



- Asia-Pacific (APAC) Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, China, and Rest of APAC



- Latin America (LATAM) Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM



- Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Size and Forecast



- By Type

- By Category

- By Business Model

- By Country – Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA



