Mobile Wallets: Global Industry Trends and Opportunities 2021-2026 Featuring Alipay.com, AWS, American Express, Apple, Google, Mastercard, Paypal, Samsung Electronics, Squareup, and Visa

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile wallet market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2021-2026.

The global mobile wallet market is primarily driven by the rising smartphone adoption and the increasing penetration of the internet. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce platforms are providing transaction facilities through mobile wallets, thereby propelling the market growth. They are also offering a new dimension to retail sales to improve their business presence by connecting merchants and financial institutions to communicate promotional schemes and other relevant interests.

Besides this, key players are collaborating with banks, vendors, and payment service providers to develop the payment infrastructure for enhancing the user experience. For instance, market players are offering features like mobile vouchers, digital loyalty schemes, digital charity boxes, and dynamic currency conversion to promote cashless payments via mobile wallets.



Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mobile wallet market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.



Breakup by Type

Proximity

Remote

Breakup by Application

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Alipay.com (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

American Express Company

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Mastercard Incorporated

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Squareup Pte. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global mobile wallet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile wallet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile wallet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

