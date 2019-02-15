NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the Mobile World Congress 2019 conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

For each story included in this package, you will find the first paragraph of the release below, as well as its headline linked to the full text.

This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2019 are roundups on:



Package Name Slug Distribution Date Mobile World Congress 2019 II Mobile World Congress March 6 NAB 2019 I NAB 2019 I April 5 NAB 2019 II NAB April 17 InfoComm 2019 I InfoComm 2019 I May 31 InfoComm 2019 II InfoComm June 12



Mobile World Congress 2019 I Cision Roundup

1. Ribbon Showcases Powerful Cloud, Core, Edge, Security and Analytics Solutions at Mobile World Congress

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will feature key components of its portfolio at Mobile World Congress, which is taking place in Barcelona, Spain from February 25 – 28, 2019. Ribbon (Hall 2 Stand 2L10) will demonstrate how leading service providers, such as Verizon, SoftBank, Optus and Hong Kong Broadband, are leveraging the company's software-based solutions to improve network efficiency and security and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

2. Extreme Networks Brings 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and AI-powered Networking Solutions to Mobile World Congress 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) today announced it will showcase its latest networking solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, February 25-28, in Booth #1A26. Demonstrations will show the combined power of Wi-Fi 6, 5G and AI technology in driving business transformation in enterprise and mobile operator environments, including:

If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site.

Photos that accompany releases are available for download from PRNewswire.com.

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC