Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 Cision Roundup

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

For each story included in this package, you will find the first paragraph of the release below, as well as its headline linked to the full text.

This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:

Package Name Slug Distribution Date IBC 2018 I IBC 2018 I Sept. 13 Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 II Mobile World Congress Americas Sept. 20 IBC 2018 II IBC Sept. 26 Holiday Gift Giving I Holiday Gift Giving Oct. 24 RSNA 2018 I RSNA 2018 I Nov. 21 Holiday Gift Giving II Holiday Nov. 28

Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 I Cision Roundup

1. GeoTraq Contracts Engineering Firm to Design Next Generation Cellular IoT Module

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (Nasdaq : ARCI ) a leading provider of utility appliance recycling programs ("ARCA"), announced today that its subsidiary, GeoTraq Inc., has entered into an agreement with an electronic design firm specializing in cellular chipset technology to design an advanced cellular IoT module that incorporates GeoTraq's proprietary Cell-ID technology for expected release later this year.

If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site.

Photos that accompany releases are available for download from PRNewswire.com.

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC