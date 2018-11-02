MobileHelp® Healthcare Expands Diabetes Management Platform with Polymap Wireless

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As American Diabetes Month kicks off this November to raise awareness for the disease that impacts more than 30 million Americans, MobileHelp® Healthcare, a leader in personal and enterprise healthcare technology solutions, announced expanded diabetes management capabilities through a new business relationship with Polymap Wireless.

According to an article in Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, diabetes has better clinical and financial outcomes when patient vital sign information is monitored on a regular basis. The collaboration between MobileHelp Healthcare and Polymap Wireless will allow healthcare providers to monitor patient glucose levels – in addition to other vital signs such as blood pressure and weight – through the MobileVitals® remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform.

"With more than $327 billion in annual costs last year, diabetes represents one of the most expensive chronic conditions in the U.S.," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of MobileHelp Healthcare. "We know we can positively impact those costs through telehealth platforms, which connect patients and providers and can take the place of more expensive in-person care. We are excited to work with Polymap Wireless to add comprehensive diabetes management to our RPM platform."

The Polytel® Wireless Glucose Meter Accessory 3 (GMA3) is a Bluetooth Smart (BLE) adapter, configured to transfer medical data wirelessly from an in-home glucose monitor of the patient's choice to the MobileHelp Touch tablet base station, the communication hub of the MobileVitals system. The data is then seamlessly transferred to professional caregivers for review and feedback to the patient.

"Millions of patients have glucose meters they like to use, but they don't have the built-in connectivity they need to communicate with a smart monitoring device," said Pierre Landau, Founder and President of Polymap Wireless. "Our GMA3 adapter makes it easy and secure to incorporate those legacy glucose meters into a diabetes monitoring system, such as the MobileVitals RPM solution."

The GMA3 adapts to the following in-home glucose monitors:

GMA3-LS for LifeLifeScan OneTouch® Ultra® Ultra® 2, and UltraMini, UltraEasy, Select

GMA3-BY for Bayer Contour®, Contour® TS, Contour® Next EZ, Contour® XT and Breeze2®

GMA3-AB for Abbott FreeStyle® Lite and FreeStyle® Freedom® Lite

GMA3-NI for Nipro / Trividia TRUEresult TM , TRUEmetrix TM , TRUEtrack TM and TRUEbalance TM

, TRUEmetrix , TRUEtrack and TRUEbalance GMA3-US for Accu-Chek Aviva Connect

The Polytel Wireless GMA3 adapters will be available as part of the MobileVitals RPM platform is available now. To learn more, click here.

About MobileHelp Healthcare:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, please call 800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

About Polymap Wireless:

Located in Tucson, Arizona, Polymap Wireless has designed and manufactured telehealth systems and components since 2004. We are deeply committed to monitoring patients with chronic conditions to help keep them healthy. For more information about Polymap Wireless, please call 800-441-7179 or visit the company website at www.polymapwireless.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp Healthcare

Related Links

https://mobilehelphealthcare.com

