MobileHelp® Healthcare RPM Solution Supports Chronic Care Management for Value-based Reimbursement

Designed to provide patients with an easy-to-use RPM solution as well as the ability to access emergency help if needed, the MobileHelp Touch seamlessly fits into a variety of care models and allows providers to be reimbursed monthly by the new RPM CPT code 99454, as well as for more traditional short episodes of care.

"For years, providers have bought into the promise of remote patient monitoring but have struggled with a means to pay for it," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of MobileHelp Healthcare. "Finally, for the first time, CMS reimbursement offers practitioners a way to do so. MobileHelp Touch takes that to the next level with its unique blend of traditional RPM functionality, patient engagement features and a flexible suite of complimentary add-on features."

In addition to its traditional telehealth capabilities, the MobileHelp platform offers patients the opportunity to keep the tablet and peripheral equipment and continue monitoring their own vital signs following clinical care episodes, enhancing long-term patient engagement.

The MobileHelp Touch system gives both providers and patients a full suite of benefits, which include:

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): The MobileVitals platform allows for the remote tracking of vital signs using reliable wireless health monitoring devices or peripherals (blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale and glucose monitor) combined with a clinical dashboard to help prioritize patient triage;

MobileHelp Healthcare will be showcasing the MobileHelp Touch with MobileVitals throughout ATA 2019. For more information or to make an appointment with onsite executives, please visit us at booth #1602 or visit our company website.

About MobileHelp® Healthcare:

MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and remote patient monitoring technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, providers can call 800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp Healthcare

