MobileHelp® Healthcare Shares Tools for Home Health Agency Value-based Reimbursement

Designed to provide patients with an easy-to-use RPM solution as well as the ability to access emergency help if they need it, the MobileHelp Touch seamlessly fits into a variety of care models. Its remote capture of daily physiological data such as blood pressure, weight, pulse oximeter and blood glucose levels can be incorporated into the patient's EHR and allow home health agencies to better manage a patient's health in between visits, even when a nurse is not physically in the patient's home.

A well-known thought leader on PDGM and PDPM, Casamba added the MobileHelp RPM solution to their clinical offering in anticipation of the new value-based reimbursement models from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), scheduled to go into effect in late 2019 and early 2020.

In addition to showcasing the RPM solution Casamba is utilizing at the conference, Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of MobileHelp Healthcare, will join in one of the highlighted customer conference panel discussions titled, "Gaining Efficiencies with Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth for Home Health and Hospice Care" on May 30th at 2:30 p.m.

"We know better management of patients reduces hospital readmissions, increases reimbursement opportunities and results in better patient outcomes," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of MobileHelp Healthcare. "I look forward to sharing insights on how home health and hospice agencies can leverage telehealth solutions now and, in the future, to achieve those goals and be better positioned for new reimbursement opportunities as they become available."

In addition to its traditional telehealth capabilities, the MobileHelp platform offers patients the opportunity to keep the tablet and peripheral equipment and continue monitoring their own vital signs following clinical care episodes, enhancing long-term patient engagement.

The MobileHelp Touch system gives both providers and patients a full suite of benefits, which include:

RPM Program Support: MobileHelp has built an ecosystem of services that support RPM programs of all sizes – from small clinical settings to large-scale health networks. Clinical oversight, patient triage, reporting, inventory management and door-to-door shipping logistics are available to support healthcare organizations as they implement or expand RPM programs;



MobileHelp has built an ecosystem of services that support RPM programs of all sizes – from small clinical settings to large-scale health networks. Clinical oversight, patient triage, reporting, inventory management and door-to-door shipping logistics are available to support healthcare organizations as they implement or expand RPM programs; Remote Patient Monitoring: Tracking vitals remotely using reliable wireless health monitoring devices (blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale and glucose monitor);



Tracking vitals remotely using reliable wireless health monitoring devices (blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale and glucose monitor); Educational resources: Providing disease-specific resources to broad-scale nutritional and exercise materials, the tablet allows patients to access a library of information relevant to their diagnosis;



Providing disease-specific resources to broad-scale nutritional and exercise materials, the tablet allows patients to access a library of information relevant to their diagnosis; Medication reminders: Allows patient along with their authorized caregivers to manage their medications, with the capability to add new prescription information, set and change medication schedules, and push out a medication reminder alert;



Allows patient along with their authorized caregivers to manage their medications, with the capability to add new prescription information, set and change medication schedules, and push out a medication reminder alert; Fall Management: The MobileHelp Fall Button™ automatically detects falls and allows users to track activity levels on a daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly basis. Tracking activity levels and fall occurrence side-by-side with vital signs such as weight and blood pressure allow providers to better manage patient risks inside the home; and



The MobileHelp Fall Button™ automatically detects falls and allows users to track activity levels on a daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly basis. Tracking activity levels and fall occurrence side-by-side with vital signs such as weight and blood pressure allow providers to better manage patient risks inside the home; and Messaging: The tablet features an easy-to-use messaging interface, so users can connect with loves ones by SMS or e-mail using one simple streamlined application.

MobileHelp Healthcare will be showcasing the MobileHelp Touch with MobileVitals throughout the Casamba customer conference. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit the company website.

About MobileHelp® Healthcare:

MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and remote patient monitoring technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, providers can call 800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp Healthcare

Related Links

https://mobilehelphealthcare.com

