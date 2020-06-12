MobileHelp® Proud to Announce the Addition of Dawn Perdew to Its Board of Directors

A 20-year industry veteran in launching and growing brands across multiple consumer verticals, Ms. Perdew and her team of thought leaders serve global brands through deep capabilities in strategy, search marketing, business intelligence, customer experience, technology optimization, analytics, and digital media buying and planning. The company has world-class experience with clients such as P&G, Nestle, J&J, AARP, Dr. Scholl's and Inogen.

"As MobileHelp continues to grow across the retail emergency response space, we're bringing on senior leaders who have demonstrated success in bringing company messages to the right audiences," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "Dawn has great experience leading go-to-market strategy for both private and public companies in omni-channel and direct to consumer marketing. She will bring invaluable experience to the board of directors and help take us to the next level."

Since early 2000, Ms. Perdew has worked with over 100 brands to accelerate growth across multiple consumer verticals through the use of an integrated marketing approach – "Branded Response" – across a diversified media portfolio, development of the marketing growth strategy, planning and operating hands-on for direct-to-consumer brands, e-commerce and omni-channel businesses.

"As a DTC Marketing Consultancy, DuMont Project's mission is always to grow revenue. That typically involves detailed analysis and recommendations across creative, media and response devices (including website, marketplaces and telesales) to optimize the customer journey," said Ms. Perdew. "I'm excited to work alongside MobileHelp as it furthers its mission to bring a new level of emergency response and independent living to its customers."



