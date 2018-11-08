MobileMakersEdu Supports the Goals of National App Day

BARRINGTON, Ill., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileMakersEdu, a mobile app curriculum developed by not for profit, Uncharted Learning, aligns with the focus of National App Day celebrated Dec. 11 to highlight the important role that app development has on our culture. This shared vision encourages creativity and innovation while also teaching students skills that enable college-readiness and career opportunities in today's world.

MobileMakersEdu, is designated as an Apple professional learning provider and is taught in over 50 high schools throughout the United States. Students learn the intricacies of coding while working in real-world business environments as teams and creating ten working IOS apps using Swift language. MobileMakersEdu works with experienced iOS developers to bring current, marketplace skills to the classroom, trains educators in those skills and stays technologically current by continually revisiting the tools and training throughout the year to keep the teachers up-to-date.

An example of encouraging creativity and keeping it relevant was demonstrated by the MobileMakersEdu course, offered to students at Buffalo Grove High School in Illinois. As semester finals approached, the students were challenged to develop an app to help themselves and their friends understand the grades they needed on their final exams to achieve their semester grade goals.

One such team, who had never taken a computer science course before, worked together to develop the Final Grade Calculator. Teamwork was key as students engaged in a "code share" with the entire class to improve their app. They then finalized the development of the base code and algorithm required to calculate the final exam grade needed. Specifically, the app allows the students to type in their current grade, desired semester grade and provides a slider for the percent the final exam grade is worth. Code was developed to integrate those figures into equations and a picture appears on the app with the grade required on the final exam in order to achieve the desired semester grade.

"MobileMakersEdu helped us to persevere and collaborate on different coding challenges," said Kendra Lintner "After the first few days in the class, we quickly realized that working on it together was much more efficient."

MobileMakersEdu salutes National App Day and congratulates Buffalo Grove High School for integrating cutting edge coding programs into their curriculum.

SOURCE Uncharted Learning

Related Links

http://www.mobilemakersedu.org

