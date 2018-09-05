Mobilitie Commends FCC on Taking Steps to Bring Next-Gen Wireless Service to More Communities

For years, Mobilitie has successfully partnered with localities throughout the country to deploy state-of-the-art network infrastructure, and the results are clear: expanded, more reliable 4G services, and densified networks that form the foundation of 5G. Through these partnerships, municipalities receive resources to administer right-of-way access for wireless infrastructure, and residents, visitors and businesses alike experience wireless connectivity essential for their communities. As Commissioner Brendan Carr said on Tuesday, "This next-generation network can create jobs, enable a 21st century education for our kids, and improve access to high-quality, affordable healthcare."

Unfortunately, some outlier localities charge fees that vastly exceed their costs to oversee network infrastructure installations and operations. To address these incongruencies, Mobilitie filed a petition in November of 2016 requesting the FCC support reasonable cost structures and put an end to excessive deployment fees. In turn, the FCC asked for input on Mobilitie's petition—the first step in its ongoing efforts to promote 5G deployment by reducing regulatory barriers. That input was incorporated into the aforementioned draft order, which the FCC will vote on at its September 26th public meeting.

"We commend Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Carr for their strong leadership and recognition that high fees for access to the public right of way stand in the way of bringing faster, more robust wireless services to communities across the country," said Gary Jabara, Chairman and Founder of Mobilitie.

Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie added, "We applaud the Commission's efforts in reducing regulatory costs and enabling more buildout nationwide, which will particularly benefit rural areas. We all share the goals of maintaining U.S. leadership in 5G and building next-generation networks that will best serve the American people. We look forward to continuing our work with the FCC and local communities deploying advanced wireless infrastructure."

About Mobilitie



Mobilitie is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are by funding, deploying and operating next-generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineer innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries—including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next-generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. The high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit mobilitie.com .

SOURCE Mobilitie