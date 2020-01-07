Mobilitie Continues Network Expansion for Seattle Sound Transit

Mobilitie completed the first phase of its network deployment in the fall of 2017 when it initiated service in Link light rail tunnels from downtown Seattle to the Capitol Hill and University of Washington stations. The following year, Mobilitie added service from the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel (DSTT) at Westlake to the University Street, Pioneer Square and International District stations, followed by the Beacon Hill tunnels and station in 2018.

"The collaborative partnership we have with Sound Transit has resulted in a dramatically improved, rich and reliable voice and data wireless network for commuters," said Mobilitie Regional Vice President Lisa Hamedian. "Even underground, riders maintain uninterrupted service so they can work, play and communicate throughout their commute."

The next phase is underway now and will address the northbound expansion from University of Washington to Northgate. To learn more about Mobilitie and its wireless solutions, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

