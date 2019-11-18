Mobilitie to Light Up Premium Wireless at Los Angeles’ U.S. Bank Tower

"We are excited to begin construction on the wireless network at U.S. Bank Tower. The enhanced wireless coverage will be vital for the overall experience for tenants and visitors," said Yohannes Cramlet, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

The wireless network from Mobilitie will be a fantastic complement to the OUE Skyspace observation deck that attracts thousands of visitors. With high-speed coverage, visitors will have no problem sharing their incredible photos and video from their trips down the transparent glass slide on the outside of the building 70 floors above the street.

Mobilitie is proud to bring incredibly fast, reliable coverage to another integral building in the LA skyline, and grow its already expansive network footprint in the greater Los Angeles area. From sports stadiums and concert venues to commercial real estate, as well as a dense city-wide small cell network, Mobilitie keeps Angelenos connected.

Mobilitie's neutral-host networks can be utilized by all major wireless carriers to provide their customers with increased wireless connectivity while conducting business in high-capacity buildings. For more information on in-building wireless solutions, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

