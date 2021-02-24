Mobility-as-a-Service Initiatives and Opportunities in 100 Cities Report, 2020 Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility-as-a-Service Initiatives and Opportunities in 100 Cities Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) has rapidly gained acceptance in Europe and is being deployed in other parts of the world. Helsinki's experience with the Whim app has set the ground for other cities across the world to follow suit.



A large number of active subscriptions of Whim app suggests that users are increasingly exploring the shift from private car ownership to the shared use of resources.



MaaS is also generating a greater level of data for cities and transit authorities. The rising popularity of the concept among users, investors, transit agencies and operators alike has prompted many city transport authorities and policymakers to invest in the deployment of MaaS models in their respective cities.

In light of these developments and to highlight the opportunities in the MaaS segment, the author has launched the Mobility-as-a-Service Initiatives and Opportunities in 100 Cities Report, the most comprehensive and up-to-date study on this segment. The report will provide detailed information on 100 cities in 32 countries, which have recorded MaaS-related developments or have plans to introduce MaaS.

The report will comprise two distinct sections.

Part 1 of the report (PPT format converted to PDF) will provide an analysis of the current status of MaaS and opportunities in 100 cities. It will discuss key emerging trends and outlook for the next decade, ridership trends, MaaS levels, government policies, initiatives and standards; recent developments; ticketing and payment solutions for MaaS; integration and interoperability; market outlook for MaaS; outlook for shared mobility and on-demand mobility; plans of cities to deploy MaaS; plans for the deployment of advanced fare media; plans for the establishment of a single payment channel; outlook for ABT and open payment systems; profiles of key MaaS players; etc.

It will also provide an analysis of regional initiatives and opportunities across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. It will provide detailed information on initiatives in 15 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.

Part 2 of the report (MS Excel database) will provide updated information on 100 cities that present significant opportunities for MaaS. The report will cover 32 countries organised into five regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Each city profile will provide information on:

Population

Public transport agency and operators

Public transport modes operated in the city

Key agency(ies) supporting MaaS in the city

Telecom operators in the city

Existing smart cities plan

Shared-mobility services available in the city

On-demand mobility service available in the city

Total annual ridership (operator-wise/developer-wise)

Annual existing shared mobility and on-demand mobility trips

MaaS level in the city (1 to 4)

MaaS platform supplier

Funding for MaaS

Existing shared mobility platform suppliers

Existing on-demand mobility platform suppliers

Existing trip-planning apps

Current fare media (paper tickets, RFID tokens, contactless smartcards, bank cards, mobile ticketing, etc.)

Account-based ticketing and open-loop payments

Integration across modes/ across operators/ across regions/ retail/ parking/ value-added services

Planned new systems or extensions (rail, bus/BRT, etc.)

Planned entry of new private operators

Plans to deploy MaaS

Planned smart city initiatives/ nation-wide initiatives

New fare media planned (contactless bank cards, mobile ticketing, etc) for existing or new systems

Contract status (awarded, under planning, under bidding)

Plans to deploy ABT

Plans for integration and interoperability

Plans to deploy open-loop payments

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook

1.1 Overview of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Overview of MaaS initiatives and outlook in 100 cities

Key emerging trends and outlook for the next decade

Ridership trends

Possibilities offered by MaaS

MaaS levels

Benefits of MaaS

MaaS ecosystem

Infrastructure for MaaS

Business models

Pricing

Financing MaaS

National MaaS Platforms

Improving ridership, capacity and passengers

Impact on authorities' revenue and farebox collection

Integration with value-added services, parking, EV charging, stations, tolls, etc.

1.2 Government Initiatives, Policies and Standards

European Commission's initiatives

Update on key projects under Horizon 2020 - MyCorridor, iMOVE and MaaS EU

MaaS under Shift2Rail - Shift2MaaS

Smart city initiatives/challenges

National policies promoting MaaS (e.g. France LOM Law, Finnish

Act on Transport Services, etc)

Open data initiatives

Open Standards for Transport and Mobility Account

Interoperability

1.3 Recent Developments (last 12 months)

Recent announcements

Recent contract awards

Recent launches

Recent pilot projects

Open tenders

Recent collaborations

1.4 Ticketing and Payment Solutions for MaaS

Role of ABT and open-loop payments in MaaS

Approach towards the establishment of a single payment channel

Integration of mass transit ticketing apps into third-party mobility apps

Key case studies

1.5 Integration and Interoperability

Integration and interoperability

Integration across public transport modes

Integration amongst public transport operators

Integration of public and private transport operators

Regional integration

Integration with non-transit services

1.6 Outlook and Opportunities

Key growth drivers

Market outlook for MaaS

Market outlook for shared mobility

Market outlook for on-demand mobility

Plans of cities to deploy MaaS

Plans for the deployment of advanced fare media

Plans for the establishment of a single payment channel

Outlook for ABT and open payment systems

Smart cities and MaaS

Risks and challenges

1.7 Analysis of Regional Initiatives and Opportunities

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

1.8 Analysis by MaaS levels

Cities at level 1

Cities at level 2

Cities at level 3

Cities at level 4

1.9 Spotlight on Key Countries

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Finland

France

Germany

Japan

Netherlands , The

, The Portugal

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

1.10 Key MaaS Players

Competitive landscape

Profiles of key MaaS players

Analysis of new mobility service providers (Shared mobility: cars, bike and buses and on-demand mobility providers)

Industry outlook

Part 2: City Profiles

This section will cover profiles of 100 cities in 32 countries, which have recorded MaaS-related developments or have plans to introduce MaaS.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3whxzd



