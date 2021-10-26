Mobility-as-a-Service Market Size to Grow by USD 235 Bn | Increase in the Use of Smart Connected Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in the use of smart connected devices and increasing demand for efficiency in operations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as poor connectivity of devices will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report!

The mobility-as-a-service market report is segmented by Service (E-hailing, Car sharing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for mobility-as-a-service in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

Daimler AG

GoEuro Corp.

Greenlines Technology, Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Car Sharing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bike-Sharing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 235.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daimler AG, GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology, Inc., Lyft Inc., MaaS Global Oy, Mobilleo, moovel Group GmbH, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio