Mobility-as-a-service market size to grow by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global mobility-as-a-service market as a part of the application software market, the parent market. The parent global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. The global mobility-as-a-service market size is estimated to increase by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.84%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings -

Beeline.com Ltd.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as employee shuttle.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, hitch, and bikes.

Communauto Inc.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.

GoEuro Corp.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.

Greenlines Technology Inc: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.

Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mobility-as-a-service market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mobility-as-a-service in the market are Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., and others.

The global mobility-as-a-service market is at its growing stage. The companies cater to the specific requirements of their clients by offering them customized cab services, such as ride-sharing services, defined-route cab services, luxury car cab services, and car rental services for tourists and corporate clients. At present, the major competition comes from e-hailing apps, such as Uber and Ola, which connect riders with independent drivers that use their own vehicles. However, such cab service operators have begun to exert intense pressure on the traditional yellow taxi model. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobility-as-a-service market.

APAC account for 45% of the global cloud data warehouse market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, growing disposable income in countries such as China , Japan , India , and Australia , and an increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years, which is the target customer base, are expected to propel the growth of the MaaS market in APAC during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Based on service, the global mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into ride-hailing, car sharing, and others.

The market share growth of the ride-hailing segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Ride-hailing services reduce waiting times, increase the convenience of hailing a cab, and provide real-time location updates using global positioning systems for customers. Moreover, with innovative and technologically advanced pricing algorithms, better customer service, and most importantly, user-friendly app designs and services, ride-hailing car services have been gaining traction, particularly among Millennials. These factors will lead to the exponential growth of the global ride-hailing services market during the forecast period.

Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increase in the use of smart connected devices is notably driving market growth. As the number of smart devices increases, it becomes more difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain the data that is generated in an organization. Thus, the demand for M2M and M2H communications will rise as they help end-users simplify the management, monitoring, and maintenance of connected devices. These technologies help in the efficient monitoring and managing of physical assets in many sectors. The surge in the number of connected devices across the globe is a major factor that drives the demand for Maas. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The increase in the use of smart connected devices is notably driving market growth. As the number of smart devices increases, it becomes more difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain the data that is generated in an organization. Thus, the demand for M2M and M2H communications will rise as they help end-users simplify the management, monitoring, and maintenance of connected devices. These technologies help in the efficient monitoring and managing of physical assets in many sectors. The surge in the number of connected devices across the globe is a major factor that drives the demand for Maas. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Key Trend - Ongoing efforts for the development of autonomous vehicles are the key trend in the market. Commercial autonomous vehicles are expected to reduce the cost of point-to-point travel, ease traffic congestion, and make travel safer and more convenient. The integration of these features with seamless trip planning and payments is expected to be a key driver for the greater adoption of MaaS platforms. The advent of better cellular communication technologies and high-speed processing equipment is expected to result in the commercial deployment of level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which are completely automated vehicles. Corporations are in the phase of developing such fully autonomous vehicle technologies influx of more such services is expected to drive the popularity of MaaS during the forecast period.



Ongoing efforts for the development of autonomous vehicles are the key trend in the market. Commercial autonomous vehicles are expected to reduce the cost of point-to-point travel, ease traffic congestion, and make travel safer and more convenient. The integration of these features with seamless trip planning and payments is expected to be a key driver for the greater adoption of MaaS platforms. The advent of better cellular communication technologies and high-speed processing equipment is expected to result in the commercial deployment of level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which are completely automated vehicles. Corporations are in the phase of developing such fully autonomous vehicle technologies influx of more such services is expected to drive the popularity of MaaS during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The need for high initial investments in infrastructure is a major challenge impeding market growth. Nowadays controlling and monitoring ongoing projects have become a concern, owing to the high costs of the data-capturing devices installed in and on vehicles. Information technology-enabled services (ITES) support the public sector by reducing the costs involved in maintaining IT infrastructure. Hence, governments outsource these services. In addition, the price of MaaS applications includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization, implementation, and upgrades. Also, the proper implementation and functioning of MaaS solutions require the services of experts. Moreover, the integration of these applications with existing operational processes at airports, railway stations, and bus stations can be quite challenging.

What are the key data covered in this mobility-as-a-service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobility-as-a-service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobility-as-a-service market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobility-as-a-service market vendors

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 456.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 31.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., The ESP Group, Transit Systems, Tranzer BV, Uber Technologies Inc, and Whim Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

