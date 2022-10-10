Mobility Demand Market to grow by USD 198.21 by 2026, Growing Interest In Self-driving Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobility Demand Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the mobility demand market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 198.21 billion.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global Mobility Demand Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis
Mobility Demand Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Mobility Demand Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing interest in self-driving vehicles and government entities that have invested in strengthening shared mobility services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as varying transport policies and resistance from traditional transport services will challenge market growth.
APAC will account for 48% of market growth. The primary markets for the mobility demand market in APAC are the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the mobility demand market in APAC during the anticipated period would be facilitated by government entities' investments in bolstering shared mobility services.
Mobility Demand Market Vendors
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
·
- ANI Technologies Private Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- Comuto SA
- DENSO Corp.
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lyft Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Uber Technologies Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
|
Mobility Demand Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$198.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.66
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Comuto SA, DENSO Corp., Grab Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uber Technologies Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Ride-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ANI Technologies Private Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- Comuto SA
- DENSO Corp.
- Grab Holdings Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lyft Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Uber Technologies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
