Mobility Experts Present the Full Potential of Digitizing the Global Used Car Industry

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Mubarak Moosa and Shwetha Surender , accompanied by Laurent Potel , CEO & Co-Founder of Reezocar , for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Global Used Car Market: Shift Gears to Drive Future Growth ," on September 15 at 11 a.m. EDT . The briefing will discuss how digitization is revolutionizing the channel of selling used cars and highlights the expanding used car ecosystem, evolving business models and emerging opportunities in this space.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4h8

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Learn about the potential for the online used car industry .

. Discover seven clusters of eCommerce marketplace companies.

Explore opportunities in the electric used car market.

market. Understand the competitor landscape of the online used car marketplace.

Hear best practices for the future of used car retailing .

. Comprehend how new digital retailing models have reinvented the complete trading mechanism.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.





