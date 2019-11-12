Mobility on Demand Market Revenue to Hit USD 250 Billion-Mark by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Mobility on Demand Market by Service (Car Sharing [By Model {P2P, Station-Based, Free-Floating}, By Business Model {Round Trip, One Way}], Ride Hailing, Car Rental [By Vehicle Type {Luxury Car, Executive Car, Economy Car, SUV, MUV}], Application (Business, Private), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation for mobility on demand will cross $250 billion by 2026. The growing demand for alternative transportation modes over private vehicles is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements and changing social & environmental needs are enabling the mobility on demand industry to change continuously. Several industry participants are increasing their investments in innovations to enhance the efficiency of these services.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1229

Some major findings in the mobility on demand (MOD) market report include:

Stringent regulations pertaining to hazardous gas emissions are encouraging several companies to invest in industry developments

The rising working population has created the requirements for time-reliable and flexible mobility solutions across the globe

Increased consumer security and flexibility offered by newly developed mobility service providers is adding up to the demand globally

Rising automobile prices and cost of ownership of technically advanced vehicles limit consumers to purchase new vehicles. However, these factors of the automotive industry are compelling consumers to opt on-demand mobility options supporting the mobility on demand market development.

Prominent players operating in the industry include Drivy, Grab, Didi Chuxing, Daimler AG, Avis, Enterprise Holdings, Lyft, Uber Technologies, General Motors, Zipcar, Delphi Automotive, etc.

Several service providers are focusing on the regional expansion and gaining investments from government, automakers, and investors to develop a flexible service portfolio. Automotive manufacturers in cooperation with other industrial entities are launching various car sharing, ride hailing, and car rental platforms to cater to the increasing consumer demands and gain high profits over smaller companies. For instance, in April 2019, Enterprise Holdings announced its plan to launch a new car subscription service, which will allow customers to pay a monthly fee for its six vehicle options.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1229

The North America region accounted for a large mobility on demand market share in 2018 as compared to other regions owing to the large number of consumers, primarily the millennial generation that is more inclined to adopt these technologies. Employing mobility on demand provides consumers with the benefits of using a vehicle without extra financial funds such as vehicle lease, maintenance, repair, and insurance needed in owning & maintaining a vehicle. Large organizations operating in this region are also employing corporate mobility on demand (MOD) to attract and retain employees without incurring very high financial costs. North America also accounts for a large number of market players such as Lyft, Zipcar, and Maven, that are growing in prominence owing to the large target customer base and ideal work conditions such as ease in setting up a business.

Technological advancements and changing social & environmental needs are enabling the mobility on demand industry to change continuously. Several industry participants are increasing their investments in innovations to enhance the efficiency of these services. For instance, the Federal Transit Administration developed the mobility on demand initiative to develop efficient, automated, integrated, and connected transportation systems to offer personalized mobility options. Governments across the globe are promoting the usage of these on-demand mobility options to reduce traffic congestion and maintain the environmental conditions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 320 pages with 554 market data tables and 31 figures & charts from the report, "Mobility on Demand Market Statistics 2019-2026" in detail along with the table of contents @

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/mobility-on-demand-mod-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Mobility on Demand Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape

3.2.1 Evolution of car sharing business model

3.2.2 Ride hailing industry landscape

3.2.3 Demographic analysis

3.2.4 Automotive industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Mobility on demand service availing frequency, per day, per month, per year

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Aggregators

3.4.2 Optimizer

3.4.3 Fleet management service providers

3.4.4 Fleet financing

3.4.5 Fleet manufacturers

3.4.6 Intermediary bodies that act as intermediary between mobility services and public transport

3.4.7 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Ride hailing apps

3.5.2 5G infrastructure

3.5.3 Radio Frequency (RF)

3.5.4 GPS based navigation

3.5.5 Autonomous vehicles

3.5.6 Electric vehicles

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 (Section 29)

3.6.2 Environmental Protection Agency

3.6.3 Regulation for Greenhouse Gas Emission from Passenger cars and Trucks

3.6.4 Road Traffic Act 1988

3.6.5 Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Act

3.6.6 Vehicular Safety Standards & Regulations in India

3.6.7 Anti-air-pollution law

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.8.1 Car sharing

3.8.2 Car rental

3.8.3 Ride hailing

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.10.1 Key differentiators

3.10.2 Investment landscape

3.10.3 Significant development by key players

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/mobility-on-demand-mod-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

mobility-on-demand-market-to-cross.png

Mobility on Demand Market to cross USD 250 Billion-mark globally by 2026: GMI

Technological advancements and changing social & environmental needs are enabling the mobility on demand industry to change continuously. Several industry participants are increasing their investments in innovations to enhance the efficiency of these services.

Related Links

Infographic: Mobility on Demand Market 2019-2026 Report

Infographic: Car Sharing Market 2018-2024 Report

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com/

