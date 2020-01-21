MobilityTalks International Convenes Wednesday at Washington Convention Center
- Automotive policy conference presented by Washington Auto Show to focus on smart cities and urban development
- Representatives from eight foreign governments, U.S. elected officials and regulators, and executives from automakers, major news outlets, and tech companies all participating
- MobilityTalks kicks off two days of pre-show programming ahead of The Washington Auto Show's public opening on Friday, Jan. 24
WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Auto Show's MobilityTalks International Conference will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, gathering automotive industry executives, policymakers from across the world, and technology leaders for a one-of-a-kind event filled with interesting and newsworthy topics around auto safety, technology, and innovation.
The programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with a joint announcement from Audi, Qualcomm, and the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding a major traffic safety initiative, and continues with presentations by government representatives from more than half a dozen major nations, including the United States, the Republic of Korea, Germany, France, the European Union, Japan, and more.
The day's program continues with panels covering a range of automotive policy matters, including smart cities, clean energy, interconnected vehicles and digital spectrum growth, and much more. Among the more than three dozen speakers and panelists appearing at MobilityTalks are:
- William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh
- Jeff Marootian, Director of the D.C. Department of Transportation
- Mark Rosekind, Former National Highway Transportation Safety Administrator
- Jennifer Stockburger, Director of Operations, Auto Test Center, Consumer Reports
- Hilary M. Cain, Director, Technology & Innovation Policy, Toyota
On Thurdsay, Jan. 23, MobilityTalks gives way to The Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day, which will feature keynote addresses and presentations from policymakers and regulators, including FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly and Department of Energy Under Secretary Mark Menezes. There will also be media availabilities from Ford, Maserati, Toyota, and Honda/Acura, plus the presentations of the 2020 Luxury Green Car Awards and the U.S. News 2020 Best Cars for the Awards.
A full Media Day schedule can be viewed on the Auto Show's media information page.
The 2020 Washington Auto Show opens to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and will be open daily through February 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. More than 30 domestic and import auto manufacturers will be displaying more than 600 new vehicles at the show. For more information, visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.
