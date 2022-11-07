Mobilize.Net Announces PySpark (Spark Python) to Snowflake Assessment Tool

SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool identifies how close a Spark application is for migration to Snowpark. The tool will inventory all Spark references with either Spark Scala or PySpark code.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool. This tool scans any PySpark code and provides a migration readiness score which tells the percentage of the code which can be converted to Snowpark Python with little or no changes required. The SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool is free and can be downloaded at https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert/spark-python-get-started.

Joint Effort Between Snowflake and Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Python (PySpark)

Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Spark Assessment Tool is a joint effort between Snowflake and Mobilize.Net with the goal of helping customers and partners understand how ready any Spark workload is for Snowpark.

Output Reports

The following reports are output by the assessment tool:

File Inventory - This will generate an inventory for all of the files present in the input directory of the tool. This could be any file, not just the ones listed above. Get a breakdown by filetype that includes the source technology, code lines, comment lines, and size of the source files.

Keyword Counts - A count of all keywords that is present broken out by technology. For example, with a CREATE statement in a SQL file, this file will keep track of all of them. Get a count of how many of each keyword by filetype.

Spark Reference Inventory - Also, get an inventory of every reference to the Spark API present in Scala or Python code. These references will form the basis for assessing the level of conversion that can be applied to a given codebase.

Input Filetypes

The following filetypes and code languages can be input into the assessment tool:

Scala (*.scala)

Python (*.py and *.ipynb)

Resources

SnowConvert for Spark Qualification Tool documentation page: https://docs.mobilize.net/snowconvert/for-spark-scala/introduction

Migrating from Spark to Snowpark Migration Guide put together by Snowflake and Mobilize.Net.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. SnowConvert by Mobilize.Net is Snowflake's chosen solution for migrating customer workloads to Snowflake. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net .

More Information, Please Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

VP, Marketing and Business Development

425-609-8458

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobilize.Net