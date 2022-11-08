Mobilize.Net Announces WebMAP for Web Forms at .NET Conf 2022

Automated migration tools speed conversion of legacy ASP.NET Web Forms source code to ASP.NET Core, .NET 7, and Angular.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobilize.Net announced WebMAP for Web Forms, which supports the newly released .NET 7, at .NET Conf 2022. WebMAP for Web Forms efficiently modernizes older Windows-desktop apps to ASP.NET Core, .NET 7, and Angular. .NET 7, the newest version of the popular open-source development framework, brings enhanced performance to Web applications.

"Mobilize.Net has a deep commitment to customers who are still tethered to the desktop," said Tom Button, Mobilize.Net Chairman and CEO. "Customers have confidence that Mobilize.Net automated migration products will jumpstart their transformation of desktop applications to Web and cloud-based technologies."

Mobilize.Net also reaffirmed its commitment to .NET 7 across its product line. In addition to transforming Web Forms applications, Mobilize.Net also produces automated migration products for VB6 to .NET C#, VB.NET, Win Forms, PowerBuilder, Silverlight, and desktop applications to web and cloud. Mobilize.Net software enables developers to eradicate technical debt and always stay current on the latest Microsoft technologies.

Mobilize.Net is a sponsor of .NET Conf 2022 where .NET 7 and WebMAP for Web Forms will be launched. .NET Conf is a 3-day virtual technology conference organized by Microsoft and the .NET community. Mobilize.Net is also hosting the virtual attendee party (CodeParty), participating in the .NET Conf Secret Decoder Challenge, and providing prizes for the .NET Conf Swag Bag.

WebMAP for Webforms can be accessed here: https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/webmap-aspnet-webforms and demo code can be found here: https://github.com/MobilizeNet/WebFormsEshopDemo.

NET Conf live stream: https://www.dotnetconf.net/

NET Conf Swag Bag: https://www.dotnetconf.net/swag

NET Conf Secret Decoder Challenge: https://www.dotnetconf.net/challenges

NET 7: https://dotnet.microsoft.com/en-us/

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net .

