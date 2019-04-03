MobiLock Pro Announces its Rebranding as Scalefusion

PUNE, India, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies, today announces that its Mobile Device Management solution MobiLock Pro is rebranded as Scalefusion. Scalefusion aims to achieve recognition in the Enterprise Device Management space and will focus on SMBs as well as large enterprises.

"The name Scalefusion was chosen because of its abstractness and dynamism. It is a term that is all-encompassing and connotes the fusion of endpoints at scale from a single platform. Here we are trying to simplify the complexity of IT operations with a set of innovative device management features," says the VP - Mobility, Sriram Kakarala.

MobiLock has grown over the years from a simple Android-based Kiosk Lockdown solution to a full-blown MDM solution with strong UEM capabilities. It accredits its growth and evolution to a strong product roadmap, valuable customer feedback, dynamic market demands and its ability to adapt to the industry needs.

"We want to make our customers' enterprise mobility strategy a success. Companies need to carry out their IT processes with ease and success and hence we make device management a breeze for IT admins. Scalefusion as a solution effortlessly integrates with the existing enterprise tools and platforms to facilitate a simple, agile and enhanced IT process and user experience," says Arnab Chakraborty, CTO, ProMobi Technologies.

Scalefusion also introduces InterOps, which includes a set of distinct capabilities including ITSM Integration, EVA Communication suite, and Remote Cast & Control, built to empower IT teams drive a streamlined and context-aware device management operations to support the modern workforce.

In the words of Harishanker Kannan, CEO, ProMobi Technologies, "Scalefusion will go beyond traditional UEM. It will combine the capabilities of UEM and will aim to streamline device management with ITSM Integration, Enterprise Communications, and Remote Troubleshooting to help companies drive digital transformation powered with a strategic enterprise mobility plan."

Please visit our new website https://scalefusion.com/ to explore our new identity and features and learn more about how we are going to deliver stronger results to our customers.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & other.

