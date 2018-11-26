MobiLock Pro Named 'High Performer' in Mobile Device Management Category by G2 Crowd

PUNE, India, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ProMobi Technologies today announced its Mobile Device Management Solution, MobiLock Pro has been named as a 'High Performer' in the Mobile Device Management (MDM) category in the Winter 2019 Grid® Report by G2 Crowd - world's leading review platform that leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers each month.

There are four categories namely Contenders, Leaders, High Performers, and Niche. G2 Crowd ranks the products under each category on the Grid® based on customer satisfaction and market presence that includes market share, vendor size, and social impact. G2 Crowd has placed MobiLock Pro as a 'High Performer' based on its high customer satisfaction score.

"This is a proud moment for all of us who are working hard to make MobiLock Pro a perfect MDM solution in terms of simplicity, efficiency, and business relevance. We remain consistent in providing excellent user experience blended with powerful features, transparency, and ease-of-use," said Harishanker Kannan, CEO of ProMobi Technologies. He further added, "We always work towards enhancing our solution based on customer feedback and business requirements. I believe we have a long way to go and create many such benchmarks."

About ProMobi Technologies:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand MobiLock Pro. The solution securely manages the iOS, Android & Windows 10 devices, apps, and content. It focuses on corporate-owned devices used by employees, tablet-based interactive kiosks, mobile point of sale (mPOS) and digital signages. Renowned organizations from startups to Fortune 500 trust MobiLock Pro for their Device Management.

About G2 Crowd:

G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Their review platform leverages more than 500,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 2 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying-changing the way decisions is made.

Contact:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@mobilock.in



