MOBILTEX Welcomes New Vice President of Sales, Accelerating Growth and Expansion Plans

CALGARY, AB., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILTEX, a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection and pipeline integrity remote monitoring within a broad range of industrial and municipal markets, continues to expand its senior leadership team after the recent hires of Will Maize [Product Manager] and Mill Jawed [Director of Client Services] with the appointment of Stephen Rothwell as the very first MOBILTEX Vice President of Sales. Stephen's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating MOBILTEX's revenue through an expanding presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies. Stephen will be reporting directly to MOBILTEX CEO, Marc Bracken.

Stephen brings a decade of sales and leadership experience to MOBILTEX and holds a BA from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario. Stephen joins us after his most recent position as Director of Strategy and Marketing at Xylem Inc. In this role Stephen led the strategy, marketing, and proposal response teams and focused on accelerating strategic business development, channel partner relationships, and the implementation of an effective key account management sales process. Previously, Stephen held the role of Strategy Manager at Xylem where he focused on M&A, go-to-market planning for water utility SaaS solutions, and business integration for Xylem's Digital Solutions platform. Stephen has also held various business development roles with Pure Technologies [PureHM] focused on sales process development, new market expansion, and corporate strategy initiatives.

"I am very excited to join the MOBILTEX team and continue to build on the solid foundation they have within the cathodic protection industry. I believe the company is well-positioned to help solve unique client challenges using innovative technology in a broad range of markets that rely on critical infrastructure," said Stephen.

"Stephen is an outstanding addition to the team, as he brings a deep blend of critical infrastructure corrosion monitoring and pipeline integrity experience, as well as proven success building world-class strategic sales and client success programs," said Marc Bracken, CEO of MOBILTEX. "As MOBILTEX continues its rapid market expansion and continued focus on expanding our vertical and geographic presence, Stephen's sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing teams will accelerate MOBILTEX's growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!"

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometres of pipeline assets protected - MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

