Mobilum Technologies Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated June 23, 2021, namely:

Fixing the number of the Board of Directors at five (5) and electing all of management's nominees, namely Peter Green , Aleem Nathwani , Michael Devine , Michael Vogel and Wojceich Kaszycki.

, , , and Wojceich Kaszycki. Re-appointing Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

Adopting the Company's new Articles, a copy which has been made available under the Company's profile on www.Sedar.com .

Wojceich Kaszycki will remain the CEO of Mobilum OÜ and director of Mobilum Technologies. Mr. Kaszycki is a pioneer in the area of Ecommerce and Mcommerce solutions and has over 24 years of experience creating and managing innovative technologies. From the beginning of his professional career, he has engaged in the implementation of innovations that change everyday life. Between 1996 and 2001, Kaszycki managed the first Ecommerce agency in Poland, AGS NewMedia, created the first Ecommerce portal in Poland Empik.com (Polish Amazon). Kaszycki is also the Founder and Chairman of BTC Studios , a publicly traded video gaming company on the Warsaw stock exchange.

"I believe that people do business, not companies and to build something significant, you need visionaries who want to change the world," said Wojceich Kaszycki. "Mobilum Technologies has created a compelling proposition for the market with its on-ramping business and is continuing to solidify its position with the upcoming release of the Mobilum digital wallet. We are also working with regulators in both Canada and Europe to become fully licensed, which I believe will put us miles ahead of the competition. I look forward to being a part of this revolutionary company that I believe has the ability to completely dominate the space."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat to digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to www.mobilum.com .

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Related Links

www.mobilum.com

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://mobilum.com/

