Mobilum Technologies Launches Updated Over-the-Counter (OTC) Crypto Trading Desk with Approximately C$20M in Transaction Volume to Date

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading desk website, which has generated approximately CAD $20 million in transaction volume to date for the Company.

Mobilum's OTC trading desk is designed exclusively for high net-worth individuals and institutions looking to execute large-volume orders of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for transactions above $50,000. Mobilum gives customers access to a deep liquidity pool, diverse selection of digital assets, and a highly personalized service that allows customers to trade high volumes with zero slippage and competitive rates.

"Mobilum's international presence sets the company up with a great framework for servicing the global Bitcoin market," said Mobilum Chief Executive Officer, Michael Vogel. "The expansion of our OTC service will allow Mobilum to service individual traders and also crypto mining companies, exchanges, and institutions looking to trade in cryptocurrencies."

Key features to ensure customers get a seamless and secure high volume trading experience include:

A wide variety of crypto assets

Fast settlements

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Highly competitive trading fees

Personalized service with human traders

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum President, "We are very pleased with the company's efforts with an updated launch of our OTC site, and see continued growth with OTC transaction volume, as the team executes against our vision to delight our customers with a secure and seamless experience."

Numbers represented above are approximations, unaudited, and subject to change for the period June 10th 2021 through to October 25th 2021.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum enhances shareholder value by building new technologies to manage digital assets. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia.

