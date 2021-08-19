Mobilum Technologies Partners With BTSE to Provide Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BTSE Holdings Limited ("BTSE"), a multi-currency digital assets exchange, to provide fiat-to-crypto on-ramp services to users on BTSE's trading platform.

Mobilum will provide its fast, secure, convenient and fully FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) compliant on-ramp payment gateway services to BTSE, allowing its platform users to purchase digital assets instantly and securely with credit cards or more than 20 fiat or digital currencies.

BTSE is a leading digital assets platform for multi-currency spot and futures trading and offers its native BTSE Token. It also provides over-the-counter trading, payment gateways and B2B white label solutions for other exchanges and NFT marketplaces.

Mobilum OÜ will integrate their on-ramp service into BTSE's spot exchange, followed by the futures market. All white label exchanges powered by BTSE will also have the Mobilum OÜ on-ramp service as an offering.

"We are excited to be partnering with the BTSE team to provide its clients with the Mobilum fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution," said Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com .

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital assets exchange and fintech company that empowers users by offering a simple and secure way to trade. Its growing suite of financial services is designed to bridge digital assets solutions with traditional finance. BTSE's innovative technology drives products and services featuring multi-currency spot and derivatives trading, in addition to exchange and NFT white label solutions, OTC, asset management, and payment gateways.

