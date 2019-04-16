Mobiquity Technologies Drives Increase of Over 400% in First Quarter Media Traffic

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading technology provider in next generation mobile advertising media space announced today an increase of over 400% in media enabled spending by its media clients in the first quarter of 2019. Much of this growth is the direct result of a seamless integration of the recent Advangelists merger into the Mobiquity sales model. The combined business development team generated strong demand for in-house media buying capabilities among mid-sized and regional advertisers in particular. The Company also effectively leveraged its proprietary location data applications to maximize retail marketing new business during the quarter.

"Our impressive growth in the first quarter is a direct result of several emerging market trends we've been able to capitalize on," commented Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "We strive to make it fundamentally easier for marketing teams to operate in programmatic media markets. The current advertising technology landscape is highly fragmented. This forces media buyers who want self-service models to spend unnecessary time and money building or maintaining relationships with multiple technology vendors. We've removed that obstacle for advertisers, we simplify their lives, and as a result, we are winning more of their business."

Approximately 80% of the company's new buyers in Q1 represent small to medium sized advertisers and agencies seeking to expand their in-house media buying through solutions like those provided by Mobiquity. These agencies found the capabilities of the Advangelists platform to be a strong fit for their media buying needs. This continues the trend identified by the ANA in their recent report 'The Continued Rise of the In-House Agency.'

The efficiency of location marketing reduces media waste and plays also an important role in generating momentum for Mobiquity. Regional advertisers and retail operations needing to expand their targeted media reach through programmatic models are seeking improved location capabilities like those provided by the Company.

"Since investing in the merger of our Mobiquity Networks POI (Points-of-Interest) data services with the audience building technologies in Advangelists, we are establishing ourselves as a leader in location based digital marketing. A survey of our newest customers told us they are seeing significant improvements in foot-fall ROI reporting, and easier operations of targeted campaigns," concluded Mr. Julia.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains one of the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Our corporate website is (www.mobiquitytechnologies.com). Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

