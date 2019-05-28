Mobiquity Technologies Featured in Proactive Investors Interview

"As demonstrated by our record quarterly sales for the first quarter of 2019, and record monthly sales in April, we believe the acquisition of Advangelists has and will continue to be accretive," commented Dean Julia. "We expect to achieve significantly greater revenue during the balance of 2019 as we complete the integration process."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company provides the world's first ATOS (Ad Tech Operating System) of programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior. Mobiquity also maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

