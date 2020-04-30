Mobiquity Technologies Launches AI Driven Publisher Protection Capability

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, announced the release of a new capability that improves publisher protection and brand safety using artificial intelligence protocols.

The capability works by automatically scanning all ads customers upload into the Advangelists platform. Machine learning algorithms identify and confirm category and content including violence, adult content, alcohol and cannabis images, headlines, and text. Ads that do not achieve publisher guidelines for acceptable ad content are removed and flagged for human intervention and policy review. The purpose of the new ad scanning feature is to attach additional meta data to the ads, improving both customer performance and brand safety measures across the Mobiquity network of publishers.

"COVID-19 has heavily amplified the shift toward digital marketing ecosystems resulting in an increase of smaller advertisers using our platform in a self-service model to purchase advertising," said Dean Julia, CEO Mobiquity Technologies. "The AI system scales faster, using machines to help us monitor the increasing traffic and usage of Advangelists and better protect our publisher partners as we continue to grow and evolve our business."

Mobiquity tested the platform using hundreds of image ads from various brands and categories, correctly identifying the logo, headline, text, image and nature of the content over 99% of the time. Using AI the machines have improved accuracy over time. Additional capabilities are being added so that the next release, due later this spring, will include the ability to evaluate video commercials for the same levels of category and content security.

"While many large consumer brands and chain store advertisers are struggling, we are observing an increase in eCommerce, digital, and local/regional home delivery focused marketers," continued Mr. Julia. "The trend toward lower cost in-house marketing services appears to be amplifying among these businesses, making it imperative that we continue building more scalable, sustainable and automated marketing feature sets, as we integrate with an even greater number of digital publishing partners."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at: press[email protected]

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

