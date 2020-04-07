Mobius Therapeutics™ Continues Production and Distribution of Mitosol®

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, the St. Louis-based makers of Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial Kit for Ophthalmic Use, has maintained production and inventory of Mitosol®, recognizing the non-elective nature of the patient population affected by its intended use. Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication.

"During this global crisis, surgical volume has experienced a dramatic decline. However, the ultimate need for these surgeries has not dissipated," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius™. "As Mitosol® plays a unique and critical role in improving the efficacy of these surgeries and the preservation of patient vision, we stand resolute in our commitment to patient care."

With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on-demand utility.

"The near-term future of patient care remains uncertain," Timm continued. "Irrespective of this volatility, Mobius' commitment to patients and providers remains undeterred. We remain here for you now, as well as into the future."

About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:

Mobius Therapeutics™ is a commercial stage venture focused upon perioperative sterile injectables used in ophthalmic surgery. Its first product, Mitosol®, is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Please see full prescribing information at www.Mitosol.com.

CONTACT:

Ed Timm

Mobius Therapeutics, LLC

+1 314-615-6932

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobius Therapeutics, LLC

Related Links

https://mobiustherapeutics.com/

