Mobolaji Odelowo is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CONROE, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobolaji Odelowo is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his excellence in Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery and in acknowledgment of his work at Endovascular and Interventional Associates.

Mobolaji Odelowo

Dr. Odelowo is the Founder and Vascular Specialist at Endovascular and Interventional Associates, located in Conroe, TX. He opened the practice in 2008 and has been practicing medicine for more than 17 years. The doctor's greatest inspiration is his father, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon who inspired him to go into the medical field as an Interventional Radiologist and Vascular Surgeon.

Dr. Odelowo earned his Medical Degree from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria. He next completed an Internship and Residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Howard University Hospital, where he also served as the Chief Resident. The doctor completed a Fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania. As a result of his extensive training, he is board-certified in Vascular Radiology, Interventional Radiology, and Diagnostic Radiology. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Radiology (DABR), a physician-led organization that oversees the certification of specialists in all branches of Radiology.

Today, Dr. Odelowo and his team at Endovascular and Interventional Associates perform a wide range of minimally invasive procedures and non-vascular treatments. The cutting-edge minimally invasive procedures that they perform help reduce side effects, speed recovery, and lessen complications for their patient. Patients seek out Dr. Odelowo to treat conditions such as edema, ankles discoloration, varicose veins, and peripheral vascular disease. He is also sought for treatments of vertebral compression fractures, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and liver cancer. The practice is located at 600 Conroe Medical Dr. Suite 102 in Conroe, TX.

Among his many various accolades, he received the Patient's Choice Award in 2018. Involved with his community, Dr. Odelowo is also a Pastor at his church, The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

For more information, visit https://www.rccg.org and www.eviassociates.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who