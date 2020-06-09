Mobvista's Subsidiary GameAnalytics Launches Mobile Game Solution

GameAnalytics is dedicated to providing free game analysis tools for independent game developers, game studios and large game operators around the world. By far, it has covered more than 100,000 games and handled 1.75 billion requests from active users every month through over 24 billion sessions. It helps game development teams with real-time data analysis on their game products to improve their gameplay promptly for optimal retention and increased revenue.

The GameDev Toolbox launched by GameAnalytics provides a list of hundreds of different mobile game platforms, service providers and tools around the world, and links to them. In doing so, it enables developers to identify the best fit localized solutions for mobile game optimization, monetization and marketing by searching keywords in specific categories according to their needs. So far, the mobile advertising monitoring and analyzing tool Adjust, European advertising platform Ougry, mobile advertising aggregation platform TopOn, among others, have joined the platform as the first solution providers.

"The days where developers would simply make a game and then launch it via an app store are long gone," said Ioana Hreninciuc, CEO of GameAnalytics. Nowadays, mobile game developers around the world have been accustomed to using tools and technologies to help them design, build, monetize and market their games. However, for companies that are transforming from other platforms to mobile phones or trying, for the first time, to tap into the mobile game industry, the choice and use of tools may pose a challenge. For this reason, GameAnalytics has launched the GameDev Toolbox free of charge for developers around the world by putting together TopOn, Adjust, Ogury, among other mobile game solution providers, as part of its effort to help existing and new developers in the mobile game market save time and resources, so that they can earn a profit in the shortest time possible.

"Almost all of the world's most esteemed ultra-casual game operators are using the testing, fraud prevention and automation services provided by Adjust and GameAnalytics." Andrey Kazakov, Vice President of Adjust, noted that the in-depth cooperation between GameAnalytics and Adjust would make the analysis of marketing and ROI data more concise and understandable for the developers. Thanks to the GameDev Toolbox, developers who have already had access to GameAnalytics will be able to enjoy the latest solutions provided by Adjust.

"Today, as regulatory efforts ramp up, mobile app developers need more than ever to heed to users' personal privacy, and give the use right of data to the users." According to John Smith, CEO of Ogury, GameAnalytics and Ogury have worked together to ensure that developers' game products meet the GDPR data privacy requirements. Through Ogury Choice Manager, game developers on GameAnalytics' platform can easily access the "consent and preference management platform" to ensure compliance and continuously improve advertising revenue.

"It's been a privilege to be able to work with GameAnalytics to help mobile game developers around the world better understand mobile game product performance and enhance their revenue." According to Liang Xiaoling, CEO of TopOn, its extraordinary product and service performance has won the praise of well-known developers in major regions in the world, including Asia, Europe and North America. Developers on GameAnalytics' platform can now easily connect to TopOn through the GameDev Toolbox for a highly efficient global monetization solution through advertising.

