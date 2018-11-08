MoCap Solutions All New MoCap Suit Launch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premiere manufacturer and supplier of custom motion capture markers and accessories, we are thrilled to announce to you the launch of our brand new Synth-X MoCap Suit.

Our custom fabric, Synth-X, is unlike any other fabric in the industry. Our X-Base markers adhere to this fabric 'like glue' and we've made it incredibly comfortable to wear at the same time (we've even had people threaten to sleep in them)!

Mocap Solutions new Synth- X suit We couldn't find a better fabric to make our MoCap suits from, so we made our own! Years in the making and testing, Synth-X is truly like nothing else on Earth.

"When we couldn't find a better fabric to make our MoCap suits from, we made our own! Years in the making and testing, Synth-X is truly like nothing else on earth," says Tom Armbruster, President of MoCap Solutions.

We spent the last two years making sure this suit is nothing short of perfection. Our passion to bring you the highest quality products plays a huge role in why we are so excited to let you know that starting today, our suits are available online for purchase.

For more information, please contact sales@mocapsolutions.com and/or please visit www.mocapsolutions.com

Media Contact:

Tom Armbruster

(949) 408-3209

SOURCE MoCap Solutions

